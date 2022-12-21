 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | Can property tax be imposed on monuments?

Vandana Ramnani
Dec 21, 2022 / 07:03 AM IST

Some legal experts say property tax cannot be charged on protected monuments as the municipality is not engaged in ‘improvement on the land’. However, others say it may well be within its rights to do so for services rendered.

The Taj Mahal was declared a protected monument in 1920.

In an apparent first-of-its-kind action by local authorities, the civic body in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, has asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to pay about Rs 1.5 lakh as property tax on the Taj Mahal, along with nearly Rs 2 crore as water tax. But is it well within its legal rights to have imposed property tax on a protected monument? Here’s what legal experts have to say.

A report by PTI said that ASI has also been asked to pay Rs 5 crore service tax for the Agra Fort and Rs 1.40 lakh property tax for another monument, the tomb of Itmad-ud-Daulah.

While some legal experts are of the view that property tax cannot be charged on protected monuments as the municipality is not engaged in ‘improvement on the land’, others say that it may well be within its rights to do so for services rendered.

A conservation consultant points out that while he has come across incidents of protected monuments being charged for electricity and water supply by the municipality, he’s not aware of property tax being imposed on them.

“While I am aware of electricity and water charges that have to be paid to the municipality for the services provided, I am not aware of property tax being imposed on monuments,” AGK Menon, an architect, urban planner and conservation consultant, told Moneycontrol.

Legal experts said that exemption on levy of property tax on a monument is a state prerogative.