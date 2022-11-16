 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains: Can apartment associations disconnect power, water supply of homebuyers defaulting on maintenance?

Souptik Datta
Nov 16, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST

Officials at the additional registrar of cooperative societies, Karnataka, where there have been several such instances, said the department has already received a clarification from the state government on the contentious Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, 1972.

An elderly couple in Mangaluru has been living in the dark for the past four years after the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Maurishka Park disconnected the power to their apartment. Veena Shantharam Prabhu (56) and her husband, Shantharam Ramdas Prabhu (60), charge their inverter with the help of neighbours or charging points (at nearby shops) to light up their apartment and when it discharges, resort to candles.

In another instance, in Mahaveer Orchids in Bengaluru, there was a fistfight between a homeowner and association members over maintenance charges. Gangadhar, who goes by one name, who is also a police official, had defaulted on maintenance charges, and when the RWA disconnected water and power to his apartment, the fight broke out.

Why do RWAs disconnect the supplies?

Manjunath Achari, an advocate, said when owners fail to pay the maintenance fee, most RWAs resort to cutting water and electricity supply to make them clear the dues.

“Every apartment complex has either a high-tension or low-tension wire that supplies electricity from the local supply. Either the apartment will have individual electrical meters or one central meter and individual sub-meters” to measure the consumption of electricity, Achari said.

For water, the source can be like in the case of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board in Bengaluru, or from a borewell within the complex, he added.

