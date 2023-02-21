MahaRERA slashes registration fees for sole proprietary real estate agency firms to Rs 10k from Rs 1 lakh

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has slashed the registration fees for sole proprietor real estate agents to Rs 10,000 from the current Rs 1 lakh. However, the registration fees for partnership firms or those having multiple owners will continue to be Rs 1 lakh, MahaRERA has said.

This has come after several real estate agents and their associations in Maharashtra demanded the change. The registration fee charged by MahaRERA is valid for five years.

In an order issued on February 20, MahaRERA said, "Currently, Rs 10,000 (Rupees Ten Thousand only) in case of applicant being an individual and Rs 1 lakh in case of applicant being other than individual. And whereas, the Authority has noticed that presently a proprietary concern is classified under the category ‘Other than Individual’ and accordingly the fees that are collected is as prescribed for the said category. "

"And whereas, the Authority is of the opinion that a proprietary concern should be classified under the category ‘Individual’ and not under the (category ‘Other than Individual’)."

Mehul R Thakkar