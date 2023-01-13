Maharashtra Real Estate Tribunal sets aside MahaRERA order mandating portals to register as real estate agents

In July 2018, Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP) filed a complaint with MahaRERA alleging that various portals were advertising real estate projects to facilitate sale/purchase transactions of dwelling units. (Representative image)

In a ruling that spells relief for websites helping users to buy and sell property, the Maharashtra Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (MREAT) has set aside an order by the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) mandating them to register with it as real estate agents.

Real estate websites had challenged the order in MREAT, saying they do not participate in any prospective or actual transactions in any manner and are merely involved in advertising the properties.

The portals also raised the point of delay of six months in delivering the order after arguments in MahaRERA.

The MREAT has asked MahaRERA to hear all the concerned parties on the matter and pass a fresh order. This after the property websites contended that the hearing for the order was closed in February 2019, but the order was passed after a six-month delay in October 2019. This, the portals, said was not sustainable in settled law.

Where did it all start?

In July 2018, Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP) filed a complaint with MahaRERA alleging that various portals were advertising real estate projects to facilitate sale/purchase transactions of dwelling units.

MGP alleged that such portals fall under the definition of real estate agent under the law, and they are required to register as real

estate agents. MGP asked MahaRERA for directions to all such portals to register as real estate agents.

Pursuant to this, MahaRERA issued notices for hearing to several portals dealing with real estate advertisements related activities. After completing hearings for the matter in February 2019, MahaRERA in October 2019 passed an order making it mandatory for online portals functioning like real estate agents to register with MahaRERA.

The order passed in October 2019 by the MahaRERA read: "To conclude, we hold that the portals whose activities are simply confined to advertisements defined by section 2(b) of RERA, need not register themselves as real estate agents, provided in disclaimer, they declare that they are simply advertising agencies and advise the viewers to cross-check the information from other sources including RERA websites."

The order added, "Other portals which carry out the function of real estate agent, as discussed above, need registration. Such digital portals are directed to register themselves with MahaRERA within the next two months, if the activities are spread within the territorial jurisdiction of it."

Online portals challenged the order

The real estate portals challenged the order at the tribunal.

Their contention was that the order was vague in nature, adding that online portals follow diverse business models under which they undertake only advertising the projects.

They contended that the portals neither 'introduced' parties to sale transactions nor 'facilitated' sales of real estate units and did not receive any 'remuneration' as observed by the Authority.

The portals also highlighted that there had been a six-month delay in closing the hearing and passing the order. In this context, the portals contended the order was passed on the basis of the business model of a particular website by taking it as a generalised version of all the portals.

In this context, the challengers stated: "It (general view) has been done behind the back of Appellants after the matter was closed for order and no opportunity is granted to Appellants to submit their say with regard thereto. Also, no specific reasons are assigned for doing so. This aspect of the order has weighed heavily against web portals."

MahaRERA order stands on its own legs

During the hearing at the tribunal, the MGP, the original complainant in this matter, argued that technical issues should not be raised at this stage and the order was not based on technicalities and real issues would be sidelined.

MGP argued that if the matter was remanded back to MahaRERA, it would cause further delays and risked prolonging the 6-month delay in delivery of the order.

Tribunal's judgment

MREAT, in its judgment dated January 06, 2023, after hearing all the arguments, stated that it found substance in the preliminary objection raised by the appellants and could not accept the contention of the MGP.

"In that view of the matter, in our considered view, the impugned order (MahaRERA's order) cannot be sustained. Therefore, the matter is fit to be remanded to MahaRERA to be heard and decided afresh by giving sufficient opportunity to the concerned parties," the tribunal ruled.

Setting aside the order, the tribunal said the matter should be heard and decided as soon as possible in accordance with the law.

Commenting on the judgment by the tribunal, MGP lawyer Shirish Deshpande said: "I would not comment on the further course of action right now. But with due respect to the tribunal, I would say that the order by it is miscarriage of justice."

Vikas Wadhawan, Group Chief Financial Officer of Housing.com, wrote in an email response to Moneycontrol: “We would continue to maintain our stand that as a digital platform, we are neither real estate agents nor brokers, we are a purely tech enabled medium or advertising portal which helps sellers to list their properties and for prospective buyers to simply search and make informed buying decisions.”

Wadhawan added: “As a technologically driven open platform for all / intermediaries governed by the Information Technology Act, we strictly offer listings' platform in order to simplify home buying, renting, and selling in India. Our involvement is purely limited to laying out the advertisements in an interactive manner, with no involvement in the deal, transaction, commission or even negotiation of the deal.”

What is the definition of a real estate agent?

According to the RERA Act, 2016, the definition of a real estate agent "means any person, who negotiates or acts on behalf of one person in a transaction of transfer of his plot, apartment or building, as the case may be, in a real estate project, by way of sale, with another person or transfer of plot, apartment or building, as the case may be, of any other person to him and receives remuneration or fees or any other charges for his services whether as a commission or otherwise and includes a person who introduces, through any medium, prospective buyers and sellers to each other for negotiation for sale or purchase of plot, apartment or building, as the case may be, and includes property dealers, brokers, middlemen by whatever name called."

Expertspeak

According to legal experts, the judgment by the tribunal is a very important one, but does not mean that every order of MahaRERA that is delayed should be relegated back to the authority.

Trupti Daphtary, an advocate based in Mumbai, said: " Whether the web portals dealing with real estate projects are real estate agents as defined under the RERA Act is an important legal issue which ought to be considered and decided on an urgent basis. This judgment may pave the path for timely delivery of judgments; on the other hand, it should not lead to a position where all rulings which have been delayed are relegated back to MahaRERA to be heard again."

She added: "Sending of orders back to MahaRERA should be taken on a case-to-case basis. MahaRERA is already dealing with delayed hearing of complaints; and there is a dire need for appointing more members to deal with the number of matters that are filed in Maharashtra compared to other states in India."