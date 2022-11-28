 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MahaRERA revokes registration of 15 real estate projects near Mumbai for 'fabricating documents'

Nov 28, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST

The projects are mostly in the affordable residential housing segment, with the unit price varying between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 60 lakh.

Representational image.

In a suo motu action for the second time in a month, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has revoked the registration of 15 projects of developers allegedly involved in fabricating documents and obtaining RERA registration.

All the projects are located within a 50 to 150 km radius of Mumbai in the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) jurisdiction, which is a part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The projects are mostly in the affordable residential housing segment, with the unit price varying between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 60 lakh.

The 15 real estate projects do not involve any major players but grade C and D developers. The companies named include Aditya Infra, Gurukrupa Construction, Dhanashree Construction, Durga Construction, Matoshree Developers and Gaondevi Enterprses.

Around 65 developers are being investigated for allegedly submitting fake permission documents to obtain RERA registration. Of these, registrations of 49 developers were revoked earlier this month, and an additional 15 registrations were revoked via an order dated November 21 by MahaRERA Chairman Ajoy Mehta.

According to the order, the MahaRERA had on November 21, conducted a physical hearing and summoned the 15 developers. However, none of the developers showed up, forcing the Authority to revoke the registrations of 15 projects under sections 5 and 7 of the RERA Act.

