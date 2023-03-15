M3M India acquires 3-acre land for Rs 250 crore in Noida

Real-estate firm M3M India has purchased three acres of land in Noida Sector 72 for Rs 250 crore to develop a commercial project, comprising studio apartments and retail shops.

The realty firm will invest another Rs 350 crore in the same area to develop 9 lakh sq ft of saleable area.

M3M has committed an investment of Rs 7,500 crore in Uttar Pradesh in the recently concluded UP Global Investors Summit, 2023.

According to M3M India, the land parcel was purchased through an e-auction from the Noida Authority. The actual cost of the land was Rs 180 crore and when registration charges and lease fees are added, it would eventually cost M3M Rs 250 crore.

Moneycontrol News