Jio-bp to install EV charging stations at Piramal Realty residential projects in Mumbai

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST

Jio-bp has announced that it has installed the first set of EV charging points at Piramal Vaikunth in Thane.

Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the Piramal Group and Jio-bp have partnered to provide electric vehicle charging solutions across all of Piramal’s residential projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Jio-bp, a fuel and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp, announced on March 23 that it has installed the first set of EV charging points at Piramal Vaikunth in Thane.

Under this partnership, customers and visitors to Piramal’s residential projects will be able to charge their electric vehicles at the Jio-bp pulse EV charging stations set up at the properties, using the Jio-bp pulse mobile app.

The real estate development company said in a release: “Piramal Realty is constantly seeking new ways to contribute towards creating a healthy, sustainable ecosystem while meeting the evolving expectations of customers who aspire to adopt a greener lifestyle. The installation of electric vehicle charging stations is in line with this goal.”