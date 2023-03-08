 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jaypee Infratech insolvency case: Relief for homebuyers who fought a decade-long legal battle

Vandana Ramnani
Mar 08, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST

While some homebuyers welcome the decision, others believe the decision may be challenged again. There are close to 24 projects – 15 in Noida, eight close to Yamuna Expressway and one in Agra. As many as 20,000 homebuyers have been affected.

Homebuyers welcomed the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) 491-page order on March 7 that cleared the bid by a consortium of Suraksha Realty and Lakshdeep Investments and Finance to take over  Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), paving the way for the completion of almost 20,000 stuck homes in Noida and Greater Noida.

In 2003, JIL had signed a concession agreement with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) for the right to collect toll on the expressway for 36 years and was allotted 25,000 hectares of land for development across five places including Noida and Greater Noida and near Dankaur.

In 2007, JIL had proposed to build close to 32,000 housing units and plots and deliver the projects starting 2012.  There were close to 24 projects – 15 in Noida, eight close to Yamuna Expressway and one in Agra. As many as 12,000 flats and a few hundred plots have been delivered.

The resolution plan submitted by Suraksha Realty and Lakshdeep Investments and Finance to take over JIL had proposed to hand over the remaining projects in the next six months to 42 months of the plan being approved by NCLT.