 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Housing sales climb 22% annually in Jan-Mar; new launches rise 86%: PropTiger.com

PTI
Apr 06, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST

The residential brokerage firm said that housing sales rose to 85,850 units across eight cities in January-March 2023 from 70,630 units in the year-ago period. New launches grew 86 per cent to 1,47,780 units -- highest in a quarter -- from 79,530 units.

As per PropTiger data, Hyderabad witnessed maximum growth in sales of 55 per cent to 10,200 units during the January-March period from 6,560 units a year ago. (Representative Image)

Housing sales and new supply increased 22 per cent and 86 per cent, respectively, during January-March this year on better demand, according to residential brokerage firm PropTiger.com.

REA India, a full-stack real estate technology platform, owns Housing.com, PropTiger.com and Makaan.com.

In its report titled Real Insight Residential - January-March 2023, PropTiger.com said that housing sales rose to 85,850 units across eight cities in January-March 2023 from 70,630 units in the year-ago period. New launches grew 86 per cent to 1,47,780 units -- highest in a quarter -- from 79,530 units.

Reports of other property consultants have also reported an increase in housing sales during the January-March quarter despite a rise in mortgage rates in the last one year.