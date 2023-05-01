 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC Bank leases 2.17 lakh sq ft office space in Noida for 18 years; monthly rent @ Rs 1.47 crore

Vandana Ramnani
May 01, 2023 / 07:16 PM IST

The agreement comes with a rent escalation clause of 15 percent every three years. 

Last year, HDFC Bank leased over 2.5 lakh sq ft of office space in Navi Mumbai’s Airoli locality for 10 years.

HDFC Bank has leased 2.17 lakh square feet (sq ft) of office space in Noida for 18 years, for a starting monthly rent of Rs 1.47 crore, documents accessed by CRE Matrix showed.

The banking major has leased the Ground to the 5th floor, and 7th to 15th floor, in Ace Capitol, Tower - I Sector - 132, Noida, the documents showed.

The sub-lessor is Mango Infratech Solution LLP, a subsidiary of ACE Group, while the sub-lessee is HDFC Bank Ltd, they showed.

The floors have been leased for 18 years ― from May 15, 2023, to May 14, 2041, the documents showed.