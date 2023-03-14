 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hamdard Laboratories India buys apartment in Delhi’s Diplomatic Enclave for around Rs 30 crore

Vandana Ramnani
Mar 14, 2023 / 07:25 PM IST

Diplomatic Enclave or Chanakyapuri, to give its official name, is a tony area in Delhi and is home to large bungalows and apartments. Top business families, corporate honchos and diplomats reside in the area. The Ridge is also within walking distance of these properties.

Representative Image

Hamdard Laboratories India has bought an apartment for around Rs 30 crore in Delhi’s posh Diplomatic Enclave area, documents shared by Zapkey.com showed.

The basement-plus-ground floor apartment is on a plot measuring 721.8 sq m.

The property has been bought by Hamdard Laboratories India through the CEO of its food division Hamid Ahmed, the document showed.

Documents showed that the deal was registered on February 13 and that a stamp duty of Rs 1.8 crore has been paid.