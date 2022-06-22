Gurugram town planning official to meet NBCC next week over Green View project refund issues

Gurugram District Town Planner (Enforcement) RS Batth said that he will be holding a meeting with National Buildings Construction Corporation officials next week over issues related to NBCC's Green View condominium located in Sector 37 D. The building was declared unsafe for habitation in February this year and 85 residents were asked to moved out to alternative locations.

"A meeting of NBCC officials will be held next week over the Green View issue. We will ask them about their plans to implement the IIT-Roorkee report. We will also discuss what are they going to do about the EWS flats, whether they can be repaired or they too need to be demolished. The issue of refund to buyers will also be discussed," said Batth.

The date will be finalised by the end of this week. Meanwhile, Green View residents have lodged their complaints on the chief minister's grievance redressal portal popularly known as CM Window.

It has been over four months since NBCC residents were forced out of their homes. The residents alleged that NBCC has stopped communicating with the homeowners and is yet to get back with refund options.

"We met the Deputy Commissioner and the DTP multiple times in the past. At last, we filed a complaint on the CM window. The DDMA order issued by the DC had said that the NBCC would make refunds with applicable interest within a month but that did not happen. We demanded an FIR against the NBCC for non-compliance with the order. We are yet to get any assurance about the refund. We are living a life of refugees. We are neither able to decide about our kids' admission nor can we go to other places. Even the NBCC officials who made tall promises to get us vacated from our flats have now stopped taking our calls," said Yadvendra Yadav, one of the residents who relocated to Sector 15 Gurugram Part 2.

Another owner Neeraj Gupta said that the NBCC paid rent for six months and now four months have passed.

"There is no surety whether NBCC will give us a refund. We lost the pride of owning a home. My kids are yet to adjust to the new environment. Since I shifted to Dwarka, the distance from home to office has also increased to 25 km from 10 km earlier," said Gupta who works in a PSU.

The Green View residents have been demanding a refund of the flat cost with 15 per cent interest, registry charges, interior cost and a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for 'mental harassment'.

A response from NBCC is awaited. The Corporation had said in a regulatory filing on May 30 that it is in the process of exploring various options that can be offered and negotiated under the 'settlement plan' with the allottees of the Green View project and appointing a transaction advisor for various other options in the matter.

In a related development, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has also filed a case against NBCC for non-compliance with fire safety norms in the Green View condominium following complaints by the residents. The case is listed for hearing on July 20.

Earlier, a committee of experts from IIT Roorkee and Central Buildings Research Institute, Roorkee had recommended the demolition of the structure as it found the repairing option economically unviable.