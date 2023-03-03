Greater Noida Authority to cancel plots allotted to builders who have not cleared dues

Days after the Supreme Court dismissed pleas filed by realtors to restore 8 percent interest cap for payment of land dues, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has decided to cancel allotment of land parcels of builders who have not cleared their dues, officials privy to the developments said.

They said that the Authority will soon start issuing last notices to defaulters before cancelling their allotments.

The Supreme Court on February 28 had dismissed the intervention applications (IAs) filed by realtors against its November 7 order, which had recalled the 2020 order that capped the rate of interest at 8 percent for the delay in payment of land dues by real estate firms to authorities.

Builders owe more than Rs 39,500 crore to the two authorities — Rs 26,000 crore to Noida, and Rs 13,500 crore to GNIDA.

Ashish Mishra