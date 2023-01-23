 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Greater Noida Authority launches scheme for allotment of 186 residential plots

Jan 23, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST

These plots are located in Sector 2, Chi 3, Delta 2, Delta 3, Sigma 1, Sigma 2 and Phi 3; Scheme to close on February 3

Greater Noida West (Representative image/Wikimedia Commons)

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has launched a scheme for allotment of 186 residential plots of different sizes located across seven sectors of the city.

According to GNIDA officials, these residential plots measure between 162 square metre and 738 square metre and are located in Sector 2, Chi 3, Delta 2, Delta 3, Sigma 1, Sigma 2 and Phi 3.

“The scheme for allotment of 186 residential plots was launched by the Authority on January 20. The scheme will close on February 3, which means that applicants will have to register on the SBI portal till this date while they can submit the registration fee till February 7. The deadline to submit final documents is February 10,” a senior official of the GNIDA told Moneycontrol.

He said that these residential plots will be awarded on “as is where is” basis and the allotment will be done through e-auction.

The reserve price for these 186 residential plots range between Rs 34,000 per square metre and Rs 43,000 per square metre, the official said.

Anand Vardhan, Additional CEO at GNIDA, said that 142 residential plots measuring 220 square metre each are located in sector 2. The sector 2 area also has 15 plots of 162 square metre.

