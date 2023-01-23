Greater Noida Authority launches scheme for allotment of 186 residential plots

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has launched a scheme for allotment of 186 residential plots of different sizes located across seven sectors of the city.

According to GNIDA officials, these residential plots measure between 162 square metre and 738 square metre and are located in Sector 2, Chi 3, Delta 2, Delta 3, Sigma 1, Sigma 2 and Phi 3.

“The scheme for allotment of 186 residential plots was launched by the Authority on January 20. The scheme will close on February 3, which means that applicants will have to register on the SBI portal till this date while they can submit the registration fee till February 7. The deadline to submit final documents is February 10,” a senior official of the GNIDA told Moneycontrol.

He said that these residential plots will be awarded on “as is where is” basis and the allotment will be done through e-auction.

The reserve price for these 186 residential plots range between Rs 34,000 per square metre and Rs 43,000 per square metre, the official said.

Anand Vardhan, Additional CEO at GNIDA, said that 142 residential plots measuring 220 square metre each are located in sector 2. The sector 2 area also has 15 plots of 162 square metre.

Similarly, 15 plots measuring 500 square metre and one plot having an area of 738 square metre are located in sector Chi 3. Four residential plots measuring 350 square metre are located in sector Phi 3, two plots of 200 square metre in sector Delta 2 and two plots measuring 350 square metre in Delta 3. Under the scheme, three plots measuring 500 square metre are located in Sigma 1, another 500 square metre plots is located in Sigma 2. Three residential plots measuring 300 square metre are located in the Sigma 1 sector. Also Read: Greater Noida Authority permits registration of over 2,200 flats in three housing societies Officials said that the GNIDA is expecting good response from buyers as these plots are ready for possession and are located in sectors having proximity with the upcoming Noida International Airport and eastern and western dedicated freight corridors. The Authority officials said buyers must register on the portal - https://etender.sbi - and deposit a non-refundable and non-adjustable processing fee and apply by 5 pm on February 3 to participate in the e-auction. Individuals, groups of individuals, companies, firms, societies and entities can apply for the scheme, the Authority noted in the brochure of the scheme.​ Successful applicants will have to deposit 25 percent of the total premium of the plot (after adjustment of EMD/ registration money without interest) within 15 days from the date of issue of allotment letter via email. They will have to pay the remaining 75 percent in 60 days’ time from the date of issue of allotment letter. A rebate of 2 percent on bid price will be provided to those buyers who pay the remaining 75 percent amount within 60 days after the allotment letter is issued, the Authority said in the scheme document. Also Read: Noida Authority plans to auction 17 industrial plots in February The Authority added that the buyers will also have an option to pay the remaining 75 percent amount in four quarterly instalments at simple interest within one year from the date of issue of the allotment letter. If instalments are not paid on time, 3 percent penal interest will be imposed over and above the applicable simple interest, the Authority noted.​

Ashish Mishra

