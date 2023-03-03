Greater Noida Authority land allotment to bring in Rs 400 cr investment

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has allotted two industrial and three institutional plots to different companies, which plan to invest over Rs 400 crore, officials said.

Authority officials said these land parcels cumulatively measure around 9.6 acres and are located in the Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (IITGNL).

This township is spread over 750 acres and is located near the Bodaki railway station in Greater Noida.

While the GNIDA has earned Rs 15.40 crore from the e-auction for the three institutional plots, the revenue earned from the two industrial plots is not known.

Also Read: Noida Authority plans to auction 14 commercial plots in March Two firms allotted industrial plots Related stories Ashish Mishra Prinicipal Correspondent|moneycontrol Noida tea-seller who bagged a kiosk for Rs 3.25 lakh monthly rent backs out

Noise levels around demolished Supertech Twin Towers exceed limits

Haryana government keeps stilt plus four-floor building plan approvals in abeyance, order issued Industrial plots have been allotted to two manufacturing companies -- Haryana Gas City Company and Time Server Services. While the former manufactures piped natural gas meters, the other makes mobile packaging boxes. E-auction for these plots was held last week. A GNIDA official said that Haryana Gas City Company has bought a five-acre land parcel in DMIC-IITGNL smart city and the company will set up its unit in the next three years. The company will invest Rs 108 crore and employ 630 people. The official said piped natural gas (PNG) metres for homes will be made in the factory. Time Services has bought a 4.6-acre plot to set up its unit. It will invest Rs 55 crore in the next three years and employ 900 people, the official said. At least six other companies are also planning to set up their plants in the integrated industrial township, the official said. Institutional plots GNIDA, under its scheme for plots for institutional purpose, conducted the e-auction of three such plots on March 1. According to officials, the authority will earn Rs 15.40 crore from these three plots located in Omega-1, Knowledge Park 3 and NS-2 Sector 10. A GNIDA official said that the allotment of institutional plots has helped the authority earn Rs 15.40 crore. Apart from employment, these companies will invest Rs 250 crore. The official, however, did not divulge the names of companies that have been allotted these land parcels. A scheme for the allotment of plots under the institutional segment was floated in December 2022 for 12 institutional plots. The last date to apply for this scheme was January 6, 2023, and the bids were conducted on March 1. The official said that the e-auction of only three plots was conducted as only these three received the adequate number of applications. The reserve price of these three plots was Rs 12.83 crore but the Authority garnered a revenue of Rs 15.40 crore in the auction. Rules require at least three applications for each plot to move to the next stage of bidding.

Ashish Mishra