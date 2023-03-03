 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Greater Noida Authority land allotment to bring in Rs 400 cr investment

While the authority has earned Rs 15.40 crore from the e-auction of the three institutional plots, the revenue earned from the two industrial plots is not known. Haryana Gas City Company and Time Server Services are the two firms which have been allotted industrial plots.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has allotted two industrial and three institutional plots to different companies, which plan to invest over Rs 400 crore, officials said.

Authority officials said these land parcels cumulatively measure around 9.6 acres and are located in the Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (IITGNL).

This township is spread over 750 acres and is located near the Bodaki railway station in Greater Noida.

While the GNIDA has earned Rs 15.40 crore from the e-auction for the three institutional plots, the revenue earned from the two industrial plots is not known.