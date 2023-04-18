Gaurs Group CMD Manoj Gaur appointed as chairman CREDAI National

Manoj Gaur, CMD Gaurs Group, has been appointed as the chairman of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI)-National.

Boman Irani, CMD of Mumbai-based Rustomjee Builders, took over as new president CREDAI-National while Shekhar Patel has been appointed president-elect; and Rama Reddy has been elected Secretary of CREDAI National. Gaurav Gupta, Director of SG Estates, has been appointed Joint Secretary of CREDAI National. A ceremony in this connection was held in Mumbai.

"The National Capital Region (NCR) is among the country's most valuable property markets. CREDAI National will continue to work towards good governance, rejuvenating housing policies, and optimizing zero-carbon practices in these regions. We will also promote sustainability in the region's real estate apart from focusing on addressing the concerns of NCR real estate," Gaur, who was and president of CREDAI-NCR, said in a statement. He had earlier served as the vice-president of CREDAI North Region.

