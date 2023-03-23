 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Filmmakers and music companies evince interest in upcoming International Film City

Ashish Mishra
Mar 23, 2023 / 05:55 PM IST

Global music and filmmaking companies such as Sony, Fox and Universal have also shown interest in the project.

The film city will have a number of features, pre-production, post-production and film tourism. It will also have space for creative media art production, music dubbing studios, editing studios, VFX studios, premiere arenas, film festival arenas, special effects studios, film museum and theme park. Photo: Ashish Mishra

Several filmmakers and music companies have evinced interest in the proposed new film city near the upcoming Noida International Airport and have met top officials of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), people privy to the development said.

The film city will come up in Sector 21, along the Yamuna Expressway, and the bids for its development are likely to be opened on March 31. However, according to those aware of the matter, despite it being a prestige project of the Uttar Pradesh government, it has drawn a tepid response from builders and developers. Hence, as a backup plan, the authority could consider developing the city on its own if it fails to find a suitable specialised player.

That is not to say that it is getting the cold shoulder.

“Bollywood filmmaker KC Bokadia met YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh on March 22 and showed interest in making a studio in the upcoming film city. Earlier, representatives from music and film production company T-Series had also met the CEO and sought details about the project,” a YEIDA official told MoneyControl.