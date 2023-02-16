 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Embassy REIT raises debt of Rs 1,000 crore from Bajaj Housing Finance

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST

The proceeds will primarily be used to refinance debt, the real estate investment trust said

Embassy Office Parks REIT has raised a term loan of Rs 1,000 crore from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited which will primarily be used to repay existing debt, the company said on February 16.

With this refinance, Embassy REIT achieves interest savings through around 60 basis points positive refinancing spread, and the long tenor loan helps extend its debt maturity profile, it said.

“Amidst a rising interest rate environment, we’re pleased to announce this debt raise of Rs 1,000 crores from a marquee NBFC at industry-leading terms,” Embassy REIT Chief Executive Officer Vikaash Khdloya said.

“With this refinance, our entire debt book is at fixed rates for an average of 18 months, demonstrating our active capital management to the benefit of our unitholders.”