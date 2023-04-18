 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Easing the home-buying process: Govt to set up panel for model builder-buyer agreement

Vandana Ramnani
Apr 18, 2023 / 10:24 PM IST

The agreement will aim to protect homebuyers from potential abuses, reduce disputes, and provide effective grievance redressal mechanism to consumers.

The government has decided to form a committee to work on a model builder-buyer agreement to simplify the home-buying process and protect homebuyers from potential abuses, Secretary in the Consumer Affairs Ministry, Rohit Kumar Singh, told reporters after the first Round Table Conference on How to Effectively Redress the Grievances Pertaining to Real Estate Sector, in Mumbai on April 18.

This agreement could help reduce disputes between home-buyers and builders, and ensure that consumers have access to an effective, speedy, hassle-free, and inexpensive grievance redressal mechanism, he said.

By implementing measures like model buyer-builder agreements and effective grievance redressal mechanisms, the backlog of cases can be redressed and ensure that home-buyers are treated fairly and protected from potential abuses in future, he said.

The committee will be formed with members drawn from the National Consumer Commission, state consumer commissions, Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA), Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA), Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) and builders as members to address the grievances of home-buyers and enhance consumer protection, he said.