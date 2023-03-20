 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DLFs new luxury project in Gurugram, The Arbour, has proved to be the Pathaan of real estate

Vandana Ramnani
Mar 20, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

The project sprawls across 25 acres, comprising five towers. The 3,900-plus sq ft apartments come with four-bedrooms and large decks.

DLF's new project in Gurugram, The Arbour, sold out all 1,137 units — priced at Rs 7 crore and above — for over Rs 8,000 crore within just about three days of the launch.

Real estate major DLF’s newly-launched luxury housing project in  Gurugram, The Arbour, is a blockbuster hit like Pathaan.

The project sold out all 1,137 units — priced at  Rs 7 crore and above — for over Rs 8,000 crore within just about three days of launch. As many as 95 percent of buyers — comprising NRIs, CXOs, entrepreneurs, lawyers, doctors, etc., — are end-users,  top officials at DLF told Moneycontrol in an exclusive video interview.

Many end-users have broken their fixed deposits (FD) and mutual funds (MF) to buy into the project, said Aakash Ohri, Group Executive Director and Chief Business Officer at DLF Ltd.

The company continues to be on the lookout for the right project in Mumbai and the "right land parcel devoid of any legal issues" in Noida, said Ashok Tyagi, CEO and Whole-Time Director, DLF Ltd.