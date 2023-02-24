 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi court issues NBW against one of the promotors of Greenopolis in Gurugram

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST

The project was launched in 2011 and possession was to be given to buyers in 2015. However, not even a single unit has been delivered till date. The case in being probed by EOW of Delhi Police.

A Delhi court issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Surpreet Singh Suri, the promotor of Three C Shelters Private Limited, in lieu of his non-appearance in the ongoing trial related to the matter of delayed housing project Greenopolis, situated in Sector 89 in Gurugram, sources said.

The next date of hearing is August 29, 2023.

According to homebuyers in the Greenopolis housing project, which has been delayed by around eight years, the matter came up for hearing in the Saket District Court in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Shivani Chauhan, and when the matter was called, none of the accused builders were present in the court.