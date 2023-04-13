 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Data centre industry to attract $4.8 billion in investment by 2025: JLL

Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 01:13 PM IST

Mumbai leads the absorption pie, accounting for a 43 percent share, with a substantial hyperscale precommitment being delivered in Delhi NCR

Increasing use of digital technology, migration of IT infrastructure to third-party providers, and growing usage of data from new and existing channels will result in the addition of 678 MW to India’s digital transformation industry by 2025.

This will create demand for 9.1 million square feet of real estate space, which will need an investment of $4.8 billion in both data centre infrastructure and data centre sector real estate, according to a report.

The industry added 71.8 MW of capacity in the second half of 2022, resulting in a total supply of 171 MW in 2022 – a 31 percent growth over the previous year.

As a cost optimisation and revenue-boosting strategy, digital transformation is expected to gain wider acceptance and drive higher absorption in the coming quarters, according to Jones Lang LaSalle’s Data Centre Update: H2 2022.