CIDCO extends application deadline for sale of 7.8k affordable homes in Navi Mumbai

The Maharashtra government's City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on January 6 extended the deadline for submission of applications for 7,849 apartments under a mass housing scheme to January 23.

The state-run planning authority is offering these homes in Ulwe node in Navi Mumbai in Thane district for economical weaker sections (EWS) as part of the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), CIDCO said in a statement.

"The last date for submission of applications was Friday but it was extended till January 23 due to heavy response and to give more people the opportunity to be part of the Mass Housing Scheme-Diwali 2022. The computerised lottery draw for the scheme will be conducted on February 8," the statement added.

According to the revised schedule, online registration of applications for the housing scheme can be completed by January 21 and can be submitted till January 22. The online payment process has to be completed by January 24, while the draft list of accepted applicants will be published on January 31. The final list of accepted applicants will be published on February 3 on CIDCO’s website.

Meanwhile, the 7,849 apartments up for sale in the lottery has got more than 15,000 applications, according to sources.