Charging of Noida Twin Towers with explosives to be completed by August 25: Edifice

Noida twin towers are likely to be demolished on August 28 and Edifice Engineering, the firm responsible for carrying out the demolition, is on its course to complete the charging of towers with explosives by August 25.

While the firm had earlier decided to charge alternate floors of both towers simultaneously, it later decided to complete charging the smaller tower Ceyan first. Thus, the charging process of Apex, the taller one, was stopped after Saturday. Since the charging of Ceyan is likely to be completed today, the firm restarted charging the Apex on August 17.

"The charging will be completed by August 25. The charging is being done from top to bottom on alternate floors and we have reached the second floor in Ceyan, the smaller tower with a height of around 97 metres. We will charge it till basement B1 so two more floors remain to be charged. In Apex, we have completed charging till 26th floor and we have started charging from 24th floor today," said Mayur Mehta, project manager at Edifice.

Mehta said that the blast will be done in such a way that each floor will collapse on its lower floor, the technique known as waterfall implosion. "The blast will be done sequentially as implosion will happen first in Ceyan while the N portion of Apex tower will implode in the last. It will take just nine seconds to demolish the buildings," said Mehta.

A team of ten Indian blasters and six foreign blasters along with labourers are working to fill around 9,640 holes with explosives in the towers located in Sector 93A Noida. The explosives are being brought to the site from Palwal and returns there every day with unused quantity. Edifice Engineering is confident of carrying out the blast on August 28. Around 250kg to 300 kg of explosives is being placed in the holes every day.

Four buildings each of Emerald Court and ATS Greens Village have been covered with geotextile fabric to protect them from demolition dust. Edifice Engineering has already completed wrapping the twin tower columns with geotextile and chain link fencing in July.

Edifice Engineering is carrying out the demolition in collaboration with South Africa-based company Jet Demolition.

A mock drill of the blast and its preparations will take place on August 25. Officials from police, traffic police, NDRF, fire department and Edifice Engineering will participate in the drill to weed out any shortcomings.

A total of 1,396 flats from Emerald Court and ATS Greens Village will have to vacate their homes before demolition on August 28. These have over 5,000 residents.

The Supertech twin towers were declared illegal by the Supreme Court on August 31, 2021, and the court ordered the demolition of the towers for violating building norms in "collusion” with Noida officials.