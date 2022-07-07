Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project to be completed by July 18: Puri

The revamp of the Central Vista Avenue or Rajpath will be completed by July 18, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on July 7.

“The Central Vista Avenue is more or less ready. Some minor works are being executed at one or two underpasses. These will be completed soon. The project will be completed by July 15 to July 18,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of the SVANidhi Mahotsav, a cultural festival for celebrating the success of the PM SVANidhi Scheme for street vendors.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, the revamping of the three-kilometre-long Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, a new prime minister's residence and a prime minister's office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

Puri had visited the area a few days ago and tweeted that "Central Vista Avenue, Delhi's favourite picnic spot and tourist destination where all of us have spent time with our families will now be greener, cleaner and uncluttered. It will have underpasses, vending zones, public amenities, pathways, and green spaces, among other features."

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista, the country’s power corridor, envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, the revamping of the three-kilometre-long Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, a new prime minister’s residence, and a prime minister’s office, and a new vice-president’s enclave.

In June, Puri had said that the Centre has achieved the target of holding the Republic Day parade on a revamped Rajpath under the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project.

In December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building, which will have modern facilities. Tata Projects Limited is constructing the building. The new building will have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase the country’s democratic heritage, a lounge for the members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas, and ample parking space.