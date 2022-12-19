 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 must focus on affordable and rental housing: Experts 

Vandana Ramnani
Dec 19, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST

Homebuyers want the government to introduce a provision that will allow them to get full deduction of the interest component of their home loans. 

Stakeholders in the real estate are sector are hoping Budget 2023 will focus on providing a push to both affordable and rental housing as well as strengthen the existing financing systems to provide liquidity to stuck real estate projects.

The government must offer more incentives to boost affordable housing, they say. The pandemic derailed the affordable housing growth story since early 2020, they say.

Homebuyers say high interest rates have dented affordability and is beginning to hurt their repayment capacity. They want the government to introduce a provision that will allow them to get full deduction of the interest component of their home loan from their total income.

Real estate developers hope the government would offer more incentives to boost affordable and rental housing and also increase the Rs 2 lakh tax rebate on housing loan interest rates under Section 24 of the Income Tax Act up to at least Rs 5 lakh.

Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman of  the real estate company Signature Global, said that  keeping in view high inflation and significant rise in borrowing costs in the last few months, there is an urgent need for tax sops, especially for homebuyers in the affordable and mid-segment housing segments.