 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Bengaluru tops Grade-A flexible stock list in Asia Pacific region

Moneycontrol News
Dec 20, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST

India continues to witness the highest growth in flexi–office market in the APAC region. Shanghai and Beijing rank second and third in top 12 APAC cities with highest flex stock, said the CBRE report  

Bengaluru has topped the Grade-A flexible stock list of 12 Asia-Pacific region (APAC) cities, according to CBRE.

As of September 2022, Bengaluru recorded 10.6 million sq. ft. (Grade-A assets) flexible stock.

Other than Bengaluru, two other Indian regions, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad, also accounted for the highest volume of flexible stock in the APAC region.

As of September 2022, Delhi-NCR recorded 6.6 million sq. ft. of flexible stock in Grade-A assets, followed by Hyderabad, with a stock of 5.7 million sq. ft.

In the Grade-A segment, India and Singapore reported the highest penetration of flexible office space compared to other Asian nations. Hyderabad recorded the highest penetration with 5.5 percent, followed by Bengaluru at 5.4 percent, Singapore at 4.6 percent, and Delhi-NCR at 4.4 percent.

The report also observed that post-pandemic, India continues to witness the highest growth in flexi–office market in the APAC region.