Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway could become Karnataka's first high-tech industry corridor, experts say

Souptik Datta
Mar 14, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST

The expressway is expected to boost investment in high-tech industrial development in areas that it passes through.

The 118 km Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway,  which Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated March 12, has the potential to lead to the development of the electric vehicle, semiconductor, and high-tech industry clusters along the route.

With an investment of over Rs 8,480 crore, the expressway will have 10 lanes – six for highway traffic and four as service roads for rural traffic and will reduce travel time between the two cities to about 75 minutes from three hours.

Experts said the high-speed stretch will not only increase connectivity but also act as a catalyst for several industrial sectors and warehousing in towns along the expressway including Bidadi, about 35 km from Bengaluru, Ramanagara, about 50 km away, and Channapatna, at a distance of about 62 km.