Apple rents retail space in Mumbai for a minimum guaranteed payment of Rs 42 lakh per month

Vandana Ramnani
Apr 06, 2023 / 08:59 PM IST

India has been among the fastest-growing markets for Apple in the past few quarters, even as demand has slumped in many of its traditional markets.

Tech titan Apple is all set to  open its first retail store in India in Mumbai. For that, it  has leased over 20,000 sq ft of retail space spread over three floors in a mall in the commercial hub of Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), at a minimum guaranteed rent of around Rs 42 lakh per month, registration documents accessed by Propstack showed.

The minimum yearly rent is Rs 5.04 crore, to be paid quarterly. This works out to Rs 42 lakh per month. There is an in-built escalation clause of 15 per cent every three years. The deal also includes a revenue share component, where Apple has to pay 2 percent of revenues for 36 months, and 2.5 percent thereafter.

The agreement was registered on February 26, 2021. The store is located at the Jio World Drive Mall, that houses mostly luxury brands. It will be known as Apple BKC.

The tenant is Apple India Private Limited and the landlord is The Indian Film Combine Private Limited. The company has paid six months’ rent —  Rs  2.52 crore — as security deposit. This will be increased every three years by 15 percent, the 414-page document showed. The tenure is for 133 months and comes with an option to extend it by another 60 months. Across three levels, the total area rented is 20,806 sq ft (7,014+7,014+6,778 sq ft).