Amrapali case: Supreme Court dismisses real estate developers' plea to cap interest rate at 8%

Vandana Ramnani
Feb 28, 2023 / 10:16 PM IST

Homebuyers hope the uncertainty over the land dues will end now and the authorities will find a way to ensure that the process of registry starts at the earliest without any further delay and no undue burden is passed on to them

In a setback to real estate developers in Noida and Greater Noida, the Supreme Court on February 28 dismissed the intervention applications (IAs) filed by realtors against its November 7 order that had recalled the 2020 order which had directed the authorities to cap the rate of interest at 8 percent for the delay in payment of land dues by real estate firms to authorities.

This means that the builders would have to pay dues at an increased rate set by the authorities.

The earlier SC orders had capped the interest rate at 8 percent.

A Bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi rejected several applications filed by builders from Noida and Greater Noida that sought to seek parity with the Amrapali projects in terms of interest rates.