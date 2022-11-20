 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
All-round optimism over residential property sales in Q2: CREDAI Chennai report

Nov 20, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST

According to the realtor's body Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), a total of 3,636 residential units were sold in Chennai during the July-September period, which is 16 per cent higher than previous quarter.

There has been a renewed demand on sales of real estate properties across categories with an 'all-round optimism' in the residential sector witnessed during the July-September quarter, a report by CREDAI Chennai said.

Chennai alone accounted for 3,175 housing units, of the 3,636 units sold with the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) popularly known as Information Technology corridor and Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road becoming the most preferred locations among buyers, a report by CREDAI Chennai Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) said on Sunday.

As many as 113 residential projects were registered with Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TN RERA)during the quarter ending September 30, 2022 comprising 5,232 residential units which was over 34.5 per cent high compared to the previous quarter, the report said. However, the report did not reveal how many units were sold in same quarter of last financial year.

The state government backed TNRERA aims to regulate and promote the real estate sector by regulating the transactions between buyers and promoters of residential as well as commercial projects.

South suburban and west suburban micro markets contributed to the majority of sales at 65 per cent during the quarter ending September 30, 2022.