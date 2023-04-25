 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
All about branded apartments and why they are making a comeback

Vandana Ramnani
Apr 25, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

Branded residences are back in the market because the buyer today wants more than just a plain-vanilla apartment. There’s also confidence on account of RERA being in place, unlike in 2017 when a lot of people burnt their fingers.

The branded residences segment is back after a hiatus of almost 15 years because of the Indian real estate market becoming regulated and the growth in wealth accumulated by these HNWIs over the last few years, especially after the pandemic.

Demand for super luxury residential apartments has no doubt gone up after three waves of COVID-19 but what has caught the fancy of high net-worth individuals (HNWIs) of late are branded residences launched by grade-A real estate developers in association with top hotel brands. These apartments come with concierge services, 24-hour security, and landscaping and even dry cleaning services offered by five-star hotels, for a fee of course!

Oberoi Hotels recently launched 19 Trident Residences in the national capital, which will be available for purchase this summer. Located in the heart of New Delhi, close to the group's Dr Zakir Hussain Marg property, sizes of Trident Residences range from 3,600 sq ft to 9,300 sq ft.

According to Knight Frank’s latest study, The Wealth Report: Outlook 2023, 88 percent or nearly 9 out of 10 Indian ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) witnessed an increase in wealth in 2022. Around 35 percent of Indian UHNWIs saw total wealth change by more than 10 percent. As much as 84 percent of the investable wealth of Indian UHNWIs is allocated between equities, real estate and bonds.