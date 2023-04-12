Oberoi launches 19 Trident Residences in New Delhi

The show residence is now available for viewing.

The Oberoi Hotels has launched 19 Trident Residences in the National Capital, which will be available for purchase this summer. The show residence is now available for viewing.

Located in the heart of New Delhi, close to the group's Dr Zakir Hussian Marg property, Trident Residences has been envisioned as a “secure, private, urban oasis”.

The apartment sizes range from 3,600 sq ft to 9,300 sq ft and feature neutral interiors that leave room for personalisation. The bedrooms, bathrooms, family lounge, kitchen and living room provide uninterrupted views of the neighbouring Jawaharlal Nehru stadium.

Exclusive facilities offered at Trident Residences will include a concierge, lobby manager, meeting rooms, a fitness centre, 24-hour security, centralised maintenance, and more. Apartment owners can also access the business centre, salon services and dry cleaning at The Oberoi, New Delhi, delivery from The Oberoi Patisserie & Delicatessen and priority reservations at The Oberoi, New Delhi's restaurants and bars.

Apartment buyers will be able to enjoy Trident Privilege Membership, special offers at Trident Hotels' food and beverage outlets and in-residence dining. Family members can also avail of reservation privileges at Trident Hotels.

The property boasts abundant walkways and timber decks with ground-level perimeter walls that are lined with vertical planters to enhance the landscape and purify the air. It will be operated and serviced by Trident Hotels, a chain of five-star hotels, under the aegis of The Oberoi Group.

The developers said in a release that the Trident Residences, designed by winning architect Akshat Bhatt, will be an “exclusive community set within verdant surroundings, enhanced by luxurious amenities and a la carte services”.

It added that Trident Residences will provide extended views over the national capital’s skyline, along with a rooftop that will provide a landscape garden incorporating a contemporary water body and seating areas perfect for winter barbecues.

Trident Residences has been conceptualised by BI Luxury Residences, which recently helped refurbish and relaunch the 16th century Billesley Manor Hotel in England. The landscaped areas within the Trident Residences complex too were brought to life by BI Design.