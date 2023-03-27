 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
72.56 lakh houses completed or delivered under PMAY-U, MoS Pankaj Chaudhary tells LS

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 09:35 PM IST

In response to a question, the minister said that under PMAY-G, a total of 2.21 crore houses have been constructed in the country

Launched in June 2015, PMAY aims to provide pucca houses with basic amenities to all eligible urban beneficiaries.

Under the government’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Urban, a total of 1.20 crore houses, involving central assistance of Rs 2.02 lakh crore, have been sanctioned. As on March 13, 2023, central assistance of Rs 1.42 lakh crore has been released for construction of sanctioned houses, of which 72.56 lakh are either completed or delivered. The programme has been extended till December 31, 2024, the government informed the Lok Sabha on March 27.

In response to a question, Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, said that Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has two components –  Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U).

As per information provided by the Department of Rural Development (DoRD), Ministry of Rural Development, in order to achieve the target of ‘Housing for All’ in rural areas, the DoRD has been implementing PMAY-G with effect from April 1, 2016. It provides assistance to eligible rural households. The overall target is to construct 2.95 crore pucca houses with basic amenities by March 31, 2024, he said in a response.

Against the overall target of 2.95 crore houses, 2.94 crore houses have already been allocated to various States/UTs by the Ministry. Out of this, 2.86 crore houses have been sanctioned by the States/UTs to beneficiaries, and construction of 2.21 crore houses completed as on March 22, 2023, he said.