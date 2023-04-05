 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
62,000 housing units sold in top cities in Q1 of 2023, Bengaluru leads the show: JLL analysis

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST

Bengaluru led the market in terms of quarterly sales, with a 21 percent share, closely followed by Mumbai, with a 20.9 percent share. The premium segment, with apartments priced above Rs 1.5 crore, saw a 22 percent share in overall sales.

The Indian residential market saw significant growth in Q1 of 2023, due to a combination of factors like conducive government policies, infrastructure growth, and robust launches, an analysis by commercial real-estate services company JLL showed.

As many as 62,000 housing units were sold in the top cities in India in the first quarter of 2023, with Bengaluru leading the market in terms of quarterly sales, with a 21 percent share, closely followed by Mumbai, with a 20.9 percent share.

Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune together account for 61 percent of the quarterly sales.

These three markets have also witnessed heightened activity in terms of new launches.