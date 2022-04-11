 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBL Bank Q4 Net Profit seen up 163.3% YoY to Rs. 198.4 cr: Motilal Oswal

Apr 11, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banks sector. The brokerage house expects RBL Bank to report net profit at Rs. 198.4 crore up 163.3% year-on-year (up 27.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 15.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,045.6 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 26% Y-o-Y (up 2.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 648.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Banks #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Motilal Oswal #RBL Bank #Result Poll
first published: Apr 11, 2022 02:17 pm
