RBL Bank Q4 Net Profit seen up 11.5% YoY to Rs. 220.5 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January - March’ 23) earnings estimates for the Banking and Financial sector. The brokerage house expects RBL Bank to report net profit at Rs. 220.5 crore up 11.5% year-on-year (up 5.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 7.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 5,6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,212.8 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 7.7% Y-o-Y (up 7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 607 crore.

