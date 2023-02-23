 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI to conduct 14-day variable rate reverse repo on February 24

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST

The variable rate reverse repo is usually undertaken to withdraw excess liquidity from the banking system.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct a 14-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction on February 24 for a notified amount of Rs 50,000 crore, the central bank said in a press release.

The auction will be held between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the RBI said. The reversal of these funds will take place on March 10.

The VRRR is usually undertaken to withdraw excess liquidity from the system. Presently, the liquidity in the banking system is in surplus of around Rs 48,802.08 crore.

The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, in the monetary policy minutes released yesterday, said liquidity remains in a surplus mode in the banking system, even as the surplus is moderating. The overall monetary and liquidity conditions, therefore, remain accommodative, Das said.