RBI rejects Paytm plea for payment aggregator licence

Jocelyn Fernandes
Nov 26, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

The central’s bank response also said that PPSL is required to take to re-submit its PA application with 120 calendar days, and outlined two steps to fulfil

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejected the application of Paytm Payments Services (PPSL) for licence to operate as a payment aggregator, the company informed the bourses on November 26.

The fintech company’s subsidiary had applied for authorisation to provide payment aggregator (PA) services for online merchants.

This makes Paytm the only large payment gateway player to receive a rejection from the regulator. Incumbents like Razorpay, Pine Labs, Cashfree and CCAvenues have received an in-principle nod from the regulator, while BillDesk and PayU are awaiting a response.

Mobikwik is the only other known player, besides other smaller players, whose application was rejected by the RBI as the company failed to meet networth requirements. The company has already reapplied for the license, as per reports.

The central bank said that PPSL is required to re-submit its PA application within 120 calendar days. Other steps include seeking necessary approval for past downward investment from Paytm into PPSL to comply with the government’s foreign direct investment (FDI) guidelines, and not onboarding new online merchants.

The company noted that no other “material observations” were made by the RBI, in its letter.