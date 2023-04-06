RBI MPC Meet 2023 Live Updates: Shaktikanta Das likely to hike interest rate by 25 bps

RBI MPC Meet 2023 Live Updates: The Reserve Bank of India is likely to announce a 25 basis point hike in its policy rate today. This move is aimed at curbing inflationary pressures and ensuring financial stability in the Indian economy. The decision is likely to have implications for borrowers, as it could lead to an increase in lending rates.
The first bi-monthly monetary policy of FY24 is scheduled to be announced by the RBI on April 6. There are two possible outcomes for the rate decision. According to a consensus among economists, the MPC will likely raise rates by 25 basis points to 6.75%, marking the end of the current rate hike cycle. Alternatively, some experts believe that there will be no rate hike during this meeting, and the MPC will opt for a pause.
According to data released on February 28, India's GDP growth fell to 4.4 percent in October-December as the favourable base effect continued to fade. However, the government and the RBI have defended the economy's prospects, saying it is well-positioned going into 2023-24.
High-frequency data – particularly the services Purchasing Managers' Index – has been more supportive of the policymakers' assessment of growth.
The three-day meeting of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee started on April 3. Headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, the committee is scheduled to announce its decision at 10:00 am on April 6.
The April monetary policy by RBI is being announced at a time when central banks around the world are grappling with a challenging situation of controlling inflation, promoting economic growth, and addressing the banking sector crisis.
Retail inflation stood at 6.44 percent in February, down from 6.52 percent in January but has stayed above the central bank’s comfort level of 6 percent.
What will the outcome as far as the rate decision is concerned? The consensus among economists is that the MPC will hike rates by a quarter point to 6.75 percent and call it the end of current rate hike cycle. The other view is that there won’t be a rate hike on Thursday and the MPC will finally settle for a pause.
