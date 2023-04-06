RBI MPC Meet 2023 Live Updates: Shaktikanta Das likely to hike interest rate by 25 bps

April 06, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy 2023 Live: Growth

According to data released on February 28, India's GDP growth fell to 4.4 percent in October-December as the favourable base effect continued to fade. However, the government and the RBI have defended the economy's prospects, saying it is well-positioned going into 2023-24.

High-frequency data – particularly the services Purchasing Managers' Index – has been more supportive of the policymakers' assessment of growth.