RBI grants in-principle authorisation for 32 existing online payment aggregators

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 06:29 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 15 said it has granted in-principle authorisation for 32 existing payment aggregators to act as online payment aggregators. Earlier, the RBI had issued circulars dated March 17, 2020 and March 31, 2021 on guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways.

Amazon (Pay) India Pvt Ltd, Google India Digital Services Pvt Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, Reliance Payment Solutions Ltd, Zomato Payments Pvt Ltd, among others have been granted in-principle authorisation.

Applications are under process for an additional 18 existing payment aggregators, the RBI said.

In terms of the guidelines, online non-bank Payment Aggregators (PAs)  existing as on March 17, 2020 were required to apply to RBI by September 30, 2021 for seeking authorisation under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act). Further, another extension was allowed to all such PAs to submit their application by September 30, 2022.