RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says no need to revisit 4% inflation target

Moneycontrol News
Jan 13, 2023 / 06:49 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on January 13 said it is too early to revisit the inflation target of 4 percent with 2 percent deviation on either side, in the current situation.

“I don’t think there is any need for any change. I would not think the target needs to be revisited,” RBI's Das said at an event in Mumbai. “It is too early to shift the goal post. The 4 percent target has a certain meaning.”

Under the rule, the Monetary policy committee (MPC) needs to keep inflation in a 2 percent-6 percent band with a target on 4 percent.

The MPC hiked key policy rates by over 2 percentage point in 2022 to fight inflation that stayed above 6 percent level for most part of last year. Inflation has eased in the last two months.

“There could be a moderation in inflation target numbers globally but it would be too soon to shift the target,” Das said.

According to the Governor, the flexibility of inflation framework facilitated the maintenance of average CPI from 2016 to 2020 and kept it around 4 percent.