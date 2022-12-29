 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI Financial Stability Report: High investment fluctuation reserve helps banks to absorb treasury losses in Q1 FY23

Manish M. Suvarna
Dec 29, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST

The banking system’s IFR reached 2.2 percent of Held-for-Trading (HFT) plus Available for Sale (AFS) portfolios in March 2022

Reserve Bank of India. (File image)

The investment fluctuation reserve (IFR) has helped banks to absorb the losses due to rise in government bonds yields in the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23 and resultant treasury losses of 4.9 percent of their operating profit, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in it's financial stability report (FSR) on December 29.

IFR is created by transferring the gains realised on sale of investments during easing interest rate cycle, and acts as a shock absorber in a tightening phase.

"However, banks reported positive trading income to the tune of 2.1 percent of operating profit as G-sec yield plateaued in second quarter of financial year 2022-23," the report said.

FSR report is an RBI publication that offers insights into the health of Indian banking system.

During in the first quarter of current financial year, the yield on the benchmark bond has risen more than 50 basis points. This was because of aggressive rate hike by the the RBI to tame inflation.

The central bank has raised repo rate by 40 basis points (Bps) in May and 50 bps in June.