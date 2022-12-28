 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

RBI cancels licences of 12 cooperative banks in 2022; will 2023 be a better year?

Jinit Parmar
Dec 28, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST

Cooperative banks, which have played a critical role in extending banking services in the villages, have been confronting a range of issues

Bank FDs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the licenses of 12 crisis-ridden cooperative banks in 2022 and imposed penalties around 110 times on wrongdoers, according to a Moneycontrol analysis.

The banks whose permits have been cancelled by the RBI include Independence Cooperative Bank Limited, Mantha Urban Cooperative Bank Ltd, People’s Cooperative Bank Limited, Mudhol Cooperative Bank Limited, Millath Cooperative Bank Limited and others.

This was in line with the trends seen in previous years. The central bank has been clamping down on errant cooperative banks in the last few years. Cooperative banks, which have played a critical role in extending banking services in the villages, have been confronting a range of issues, including dual regulation, weak finances and interference by local politicians.

Among these banks, urban cooperative banks (UCBs), which are fewer in number than rural cooperative banks but bigger in scale, have seen a sharper decline in their overall business in recent years.

Data with the RBI shows that Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPAs) of urban cooperative banks rose to Rs 36,500 crores in 2021 from Rs 32,300 crores in 2020.