Rate hikes have begun to quell US inflation

Associated Press
Jan 18, 2023 / 08:55 PM IST

Were beginning to see the kind of actions that we need to see, Mester, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, said in an interview with The Associated Press. "Good signs that things are moving in the right direction ... Thats important input into how were thinking about where policy needs to go.

Growing evidence that high inflation is finally easing shows that the Federal Reserve's sharp interest rate hikes are working as intended, says Loretta Mester, a key Fed policymaker. But further rate hikes are still needed, she says, to decisively crush the worst inflation bout in four decades.

Other Fed officials, too, have said recently that they were encouraged by a series of milder readings on inflation and wage growth. But Mester's comments are notable because she is among the more consistently hawkish members of the Fed's 19-person interest-rate-setting committee. ("Hawks" typically support higher rates to fight inflation, while doves tend to favor lower rates to boost employment.)

She has been ahead of the curve on a lot of the arguments that have pushed the Fed to act more hawkishly over the past year," said Matthew Luzzetti, chief U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank.

As a result, Mester's views provide a measure of how far the Fed's more hawkish policymakers might be willing to go in their drive to tame inflation. Consumer price increases, as calculated by the government, have steadily eased from a four-decade high of 9.1% in June to 6.5% in December.

Yet because the Fed's own inflation target is much lower  2%  its policymakers have penciled in further rate increases. The rate hikes the Fed has already imposed have contributed to a near doubling of mortgage rates and to sharply higher costs for auto loans and other consumer and business credit. They have also elevated the risk of a recession.