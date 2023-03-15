 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RailTel bags order worth Rs 287.57 crore from C-DAC

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST

State-owned RailTel Corporation of India Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that it "has received the work order from Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) for supply, installation, integration, testing and commissioning of IT infrastructure in green field data centre at New Delhi and Bengaluru along with training and support amounting to Rs 287.57 crores (including taxes)."

The company has to complete the work within 300 days after the grant of the order, it said. Further, the company said no promoter or company has any interest in the entity that awarded the orders. The order does not fall within related party transactions.

C-DAC is undertaking creation of this greenfield, turnkey project to build a suite of Big Data enterprise Applications, each of which is to be built over a secure, flexible, support for the latest networking protocols, continuous visibility and monitoring, centralised orchestration and management.

According to the press release, the complete solution is to be spread over two geographical locations, one hosting both the DC and the Business Continuity near DC (BCP), and the other hosting the Disaster Recovery (DR) site.