RailTel bags order worth Rs 287.57 crore from C-DAC

State-owned RailTel Corporation of India Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that it "has received the work order from Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) for supply, installation, integration, testing and commissioning of IT infrastructure in green field data centre at New Delhi and Bengaluru along with training and support amounting to Rs 287.57 crores (including taxes)."

The company has to complete the work within 300 days after the grant of the order, it said. Further, the company said no promoter or company has any interest in the entity that awarded the orders. The order does not fall within related party transactions.

C-DAC is undertaking creation of this greenfield, turnkey project to build a suite of Big Data enterprise Applications, each of which is to be built over a secure, flexible, support for the latest networking protocols, continuous visibility and monitoring, centralised orchestration and management.

According to the press release, the complete solution is to be spread over two geographical locations, one hosting both the DC and the Business Continuity near DC (BCP), and the other hosting the Disaster Recovery (DR) site.

Talking about it, Sanjai Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, RailTel

said, "The C-DAC Order is a prestigious Order for RailTel for the implementation of Data Center -IT Equipment for building C-DAC capacity for Big Data Enterprise Application. The Order is aligned with our core competence and business portfolio. RailTel continues to play an important role in the digital transformation and upgradation journey of its clients. We will continue to eye more such projects to enhance our revenue stream. We are committed to provide satisfying services to our clients."

Moneycontrol News