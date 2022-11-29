 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan to employees: Business as usual until merger with Air India is complete

Moneycontrol News
Nov 29, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST

Addressing the concerns of over 4,700 employees of the airline, Vinod Kannan said they should "not worry and speculate" about their future.

Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

The process of merger with Air India is "lengthy", and Vistara remains an independent entity till its completion, said the latter's chief executive officer, Vinod Kannan, in a mail to the airline's employees on November 29.

"In the short term, nothing changes and it is business as usual," Kannan said, shortly after a joint release confirmed the planned merger of Air India and Vistara.

Kannan, addressing the concerns of over 4,700 employees of the airline, said they should not be worried about their future.

""There will definitely be multiple opportunities - for growth, elevation and progress. Therefore, I urge you not to worry and speculate about your future.... I can assure you that we are on this journey together and will emerge stronger at the end of it," he stated.

Earlier, a joint release noted that Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Tata Sons have agreed to merge Air India and Vistara, with SIA also investing Rs 2,058.5 crore (US $250 million) in Air India as part of the transaction.

The merger, which is "aimed to be completed by March 2024", will give SIA a 25.1 percent stake in an enlarged Air India group with a significant presence in all key market segments, it added.