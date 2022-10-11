Pro Masters Virtual: India on cusp of growth take-off, by Vaibhav Agrawal

In the past 25 years, the Indian economy has undergone a massive transformation. We are now moving towards becoming a $5 trillion economy. In the past 25 years (FY97 to FY22), India's GDP has expanded at 9 percent CAGR while the world has grown at 5 percent CAGR. India’s share of world GDP has improved from 1.3 percent in FY97 to 3.3% in FY22. Moreover, in 2022, India has emerged as the fifth largest economy. The world also sees India as a potential manufacturing hub and many big companies...