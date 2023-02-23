 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Price hikes are changing the game for diagnostic cos; here's how analysts see it

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Feb 23, 2023 / 05:17 PM IST

New-age entities are aggressively marketing low-price tests to attract attention but are also raising prices of select preventive packages as their focus shifts towards profitability.

Diagnostic firms are focusing on ramping up non-COVID revenue in a bid to offset the lag that came on the back of a decline in pandemic-related sales. One strategy that most companies in the industry are applying is hiking prices.

A report by securities firm Nuvama Institutional Equities noted a 6-8 percent price increase in online preventive packages. Leading Diagnostics firm Dr. Lal PathLabs raised prices of certain semi-specialised tests by 8-12 percent.

Nuvama believes that Dr. Lal PathLabs will use its brand to leverage premium pricing in core markets while catching up in non-core markets for a level playing field.

"We foresee high-end tests like genetics, biomarkers, etc. where Dr. Lal has an edge, to follow suit, the full impact of which will be reflected in the first half of the next financial year," Nuvama wrote in its report.