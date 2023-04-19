 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prestige Group registers record sales of Rs 12,930 crore in FY23

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST

The company sold more than 9,600 homes in FY23 and Mumbai contributed about Rs 2,700 crore to the total sales in the last fiscal.

Bengaluru-based realtor Prestige Estates registered record sales of Rs 12,930.9 crore last fiscal, up 25 percent over the previous year, with a development of 15.09 million square feet (msf), the company said in a regulatory filing.

"During the fiscal year FY23, the group registered the highest ever collections of Rs 9,805.5 crore (up by 31 percent year-on-year (YoY)," the company added.

The company sold more than 9,600 homes in FY23 and the new launches totalled 26.38 msf, up 57 percent annually. The total completions during the last fiscal year stood at 15.68 msf, a 10 percent rise on-year.

Mumbai contributed about Rs 2,700 crore to the total sales in the last fiscal, Venkat K Narayana, chief executive officer, Prestige Group, said.